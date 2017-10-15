Koch Industries Inc. Takes Position in Lear Corporation (LEA)

Koch Industries Inc. bought a new stake in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 488,046 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000. Koch Industries Inc. owned approximately 0.72% of Lear Corporation as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lear Corporation by 1,617.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,113,550 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,007,136,000 after acquiring an additional 6,699,449 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lear Corporation by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,409,081 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $910,602,000 after acquiring an additional 158,042 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Lear Corporation by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,499,675 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $355,153,000 after acquiring an additional 46,353 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lear Corporation by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,725,677 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $244,312,000 after acquiring an additional 115,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP lifted its stake in shares of Lear Corporation by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,654,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $235,012,000 after acquiring an additional 25,444 shares during the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Lear Corporation (NYSE LEA) traded up 0.62% on Friday, reaching $173.37. The company had a trading volume of 435,107 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $164.19 and its 200-day moving average is $148.32. Lear Corporation has a one year low of $110.77 and a one year high of $177.24. The company has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.35.

Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The auto parts company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.28. Lear Corporation had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 32.34%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Lear Corporation will post $16.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Lear Corporation’s payout ratio is 13.28%.

In other news, Director Henry D. G. Wallace sold 4,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.71, for a total transaction of $690,012.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,511. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mel Stephens sold 2,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.88, for a total transaction of $416,813.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,690,393.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,404 shares of company stock valued at $1,601,681. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LEA. Jefferies Group LLC began coverage on Lear Corporation in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $197.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Lear Corporation in a research note on Sunday, September 17th. BidaskClub cut Lear Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. ValuEngine cut Lear Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 17th. Finally, UBS AG cut Lear Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $158.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.64.

Lear Corporation (Lear) is a supplier to the global automotive industry. The Company is engaged in supplying seating, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components and software, to automotive manufacturers. The Company’s segments include Seating and E-Systems.

