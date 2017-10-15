Koch Industries Inc. Invests $584,000 in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (FIBK)

Koch Industries Inc. purchased a new position in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 599,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $584,000. Koch Industries Inc. owned 1.06% of First Interstate BancSystem at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FIBK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 105.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,670,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,142,000 after purchasing an additional 858,775 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,962,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,603,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,632,000 after purchasing an additional 620,854 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,795,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,175,000 after purchasing an additional 554,418 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,468,000. 44.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FIBK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays PLC set a $43.00 price target on shares of First Interstate BancSystem and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.50.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) traded down 0.78% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.10. 126,384 shares of the company were exchanged. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.70 and a 1-year high of $45.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.60 and a 200-day moving average of $37.06.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The company had revenue of $116.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.97 million. Equities analysts expect that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post $2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial and bank holding company. The Company, through its bank subsidiary First Interstate Bank (the Bank), delivers a range of banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities and other entities. The Company also, through its subsidiary Bank of the Cascades, offers full-service community banking through 46 branches in Oregon, Idaho and Washington.

