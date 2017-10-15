Koch Industries Inc. Acquires 517,461 Shares of Acacia Communications, Inc. (ACIA)

Koch Industries Inc. grew its holdings in Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) by 9,918.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 522,678 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 517,461 shares during the period. Koch Industries Inc. owned 1.33% of Acacia Communications worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Acacia Communications by 7.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Carl Domino Inc raised its position in shares of Acacia Communications by 22.2% in the second quarter. Carl Domino Inc now owns 5,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Acacia Communications in the first quarter valued at about $234,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Acacia Communications by 75.2% during the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Acacia Communications during the second quarter worth about $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ACIA. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Acacia Communications in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acacia Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Acacia Communications from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Acacia Communications in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen and Company restated an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Acacia Communications in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Acacia Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.25.

Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) traded up 0.15% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.00. 298,989 shares of the company traded hands. Acacia Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.00 and a 12 month high of $94.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 3.27.

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. Acacia Communications had a net margin of 29.65% and a return on equity of 34.46%. The company had revenue of $78.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Acacia Communications, Inc. will post $1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Bhupendra C. Shah sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total transaction of $396,823.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Christian J. Rasmussen sold 3,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.46, for a total transaction of $147,029.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,655 shares of company stock valued at $1,558,760. Corporate insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Acacia Communications Profile

Acacia Communications, Inc provides high-speed coherent interconnect products. The Company’s products include a series of low-power coherent digital signal processor application-specific integrated circuits (DSP ASICs), and silicon photonic integrated circuits (silicon PICs), which it has integrated into families of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 400 gigabits per second (Gbps) for use in long-haul, metro and inter-data center markets.

