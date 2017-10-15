Knowles Corporation (KN) Shares Bought by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN) by 651,333.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,543 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,540 shares during the quarter. Knowles Corporation comprises approximately 0.9% of Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Knowles Corporation were worth $1,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Knowles Corporation by 1.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,760,302 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,307,000 after purchasing an additional 39,791 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Knowles Corporation by 39.8% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 942,950 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,955,000 after purchasing an additional 268,273 shares in the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP boosted its holdings in Knowles Corporation by 23.0% in the second quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 104,027 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 19,485 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Knowles Corporation by 10.4% in the second quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. now owns 443,955 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,511,000 after purchasing an additional 41,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Knowles Corporation by 60.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 356,191 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,750,000 after purchasing an additional 133,981 shares in the last quarter.

KN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Knowles Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. BidaskClub downgraded Knowles Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.33.

In other news, insider Michael S. Polacek purchased 3,246 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.40 per share, for a total transaction of $49,988.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 42,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $660,136.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN) traded down 1.85% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.35. The stock had a trading volume of 633,981 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.65. Knowles Corporation has a 12-month low of $13.81 and a 12-month high of $19.90. The company’s market cap is $1.37 billion.

Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Knowles Corporation had a positive return on equity of 6.98% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $190.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Knowles Corporation’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Knowles Corporation will post $0.92 EPS for the current year.

About Knowles Corporation

Knowles Corporation is a global supplier of micro-acoustic, audio processing and specialty component solutions, serving the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medical, military, aerospace and industrial markets. The Company operates through two segments: Mobile Consumer Electronics (MCE) and Specialty Components (SC).

