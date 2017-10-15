KLR Energy Acquisition Corp. (ROSE) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

KLR Energy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ROSE) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
KLR Energy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ ROSE) opened at 10.53 on Friday. The company’s market cap is $376.65 million. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.77. KLR Energy Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $5.52 and a 12-month high of $11.69.
In other KLR Energy Acquisition Corp. news, major shareholder Principal Fund L.P. K2 sold 30,000 shares of KLR Energy Acquisition Corp. stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.70, for a total transaction of $261,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 457,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,976,900.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Geode Capital Master Fund Ltd. sold 65,984 shares of KLR Energy Acquisition Corp. stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.53, for a total value of $496,859.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 96,689 shares of company stock valued at $763,514. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
KLR Energy Acquisition Corp. Company Profile
