KLA-Tencor Corporation (KLAC) Rating Reiterated by KeyCorp

KLA-Tencor Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at KeyCorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of KLA-Tencor Corporation in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Cowen and Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of KLA-Tencor Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) cut shares of KLA-Tencor Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of KLA-Tencor Corporation in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of KLA-Tencor Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.68.

Shares of KLA-Tencor Corporation (NASDAQ KLAC) opened at 105.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.56 and its 200-day moving average is $98.05. KLA-Tencor Corporation has a 12 month low of $71.11 and a 12 month high of $109.59.

KLA-Tencor Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.05. KLA-Tencor Corporation had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 88.61%. The firm had revenue of $938.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $923.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that KLA-Tencor Corporation will post $6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Richard P. Wallace sold 37,377 shares of KLA-Tencor Corporation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.86, for a total transaction of $3,396,074.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,345,384.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 314 shares of KLA-Tencor Corporation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.85, for a total transaction of $29,154.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,154.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,512 shares of company stock worth $7,726,826 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in KLA-Tencor Corporation by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,882,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,544,879,000 after acquiring an additional 402,970 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in KLA-Tencor Corporation by 1,865.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,140,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,059,142,000 after acquiring an additional 10,573,812 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in KLA-Tencor Corporation by 6.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,901,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $656,105,000 after acquiring an additional 436,022 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in KLA-Tencor Corporation by 24,123.6% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,308,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $394,262,000 after acquiring an additional 4,290,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in KLA-Tencor Corporation by 18.4% during the first quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 3,450,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $328,013,000 after acquiring an additional 535,940 shares in the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KLA-Tencor Corporation (KLA-Tencor) is a supplier of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries. The Company’s products are also used in a number of other high technology industries, including the light emitting diode (LED) and data storage industries, as well as general materials research.

