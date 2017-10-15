Kingstone Companies, Inc (KINS) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kingstone Companies, Inc (NASDAQ:KINS) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Kingstone Companies, Inc., formerly DCAP Group, Inc., is engaged in the ownership of an insurance company. The Company focuses on automobile, motorcycle and homeowners insurance and its customer base is primarily individuals rather than businesses. There are three Atlantic Insurance locations in eastern Pennsylvania. All of the Barry Scott, Atlantic Insurance and Accurate Agency locations are wholly owned by the Company. “

Separately, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Kingstone Companies in a research note on Friday, July 14th.

Shares of Kingstone Companies (KINS) traded down 0.90% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.45. 29,816 shares of the stock traded hands. Kingstone Companies has a one year low of $9.83 and a one year high of $16.95. The stock has a market cap of $174.86 million, a PE ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.56 and a 200 day moving average of $15.39.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The insurance provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.10). Kingstone Companies had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $16.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.30 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Kingstone Companies will post $1.10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 29th. Kingstone Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.91%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Kingstone Companies by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 607,511 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,295,000 after buying an additional 118,741 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kingstone Companies by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 102,258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 27,554 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kingstone Companies by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 13,108 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 2,468 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kingstone Companies by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 86,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 7,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salzhauer Michael boosted its stake in shares of Kingstone Companies by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 66,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.67% of the company’s stock.

Kingstone Companies Company Profile

Kingstone Companies, Inc offers property and casualty insurance products to small businesses and individuals in New York State. The Company offers these products through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company (KICO). KICO is a licensed property and casualty insurance company. The Company operates through property and casualty insurances segment, which offers a range of property and casualty policies to its producers.

