Kindred Healthcare, Inc. (KND) Shares Bought by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kindred Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:KND) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,725 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Kindred Healthcare worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KND. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Kindred Healthcare by 41,968.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,779,191 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $90,006,000 after purchasing an additional 10,753,568 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Kindred Healthcare by 303.1% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,734,899 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $14,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,499 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Kindred Healthcare by 149.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,104,618 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $24,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,753 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kindred Healthcare by 109.3% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 510,614 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,947,000 after purchasing an additional 266,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Kindred Healthcare by 92.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 497,504 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 239,467 shares during the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kindred Healthcare Inc. alerts:

Kindred Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:KND) opened at 6.00 on Friday. Kindred Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.50 and a 12-month high of $11.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.92 and its 200 day moving average is $8.98. The stock’s market capitalization is $522.11 million.

Kindred Healthcare (NYSE:KND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. Kindred Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 16.31%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Kindred Healthcare, Inc. will post $0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/15/kindred-healthcare-inc-knd-shares-bought-by-pnc-financial-services-group-inc.html.

Several brokerages recently commented on KND. BidaskClub lowered shares of Kindred Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective (down from $8.00) on shares of Kindred Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kindred Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Bank of America Corporation decreased their price objective on shares of Kindred Healthcare from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Kindred Healthcare from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kindred Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.75.

Kindred Healthcare Profile

Kindred Healthcare, Inc, incorporated on March 27, 1998, is a healthcare services company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, operates transitional care (TC) hospitals, a home health, hospice and community care business, inpatient rehabilitation hospitals (IRFs), a contract rehabilitation services business, nursing centers and assisted living facilities across the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Kindred Healthcare Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kindred Healthcare Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.