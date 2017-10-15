Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) Stake Maintained by Kimelman & Baird LLC

Kimelman & Baird LLC held its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock at the end of the 2nd quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.3% in the second quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC now owns 15,050 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.8% in the first quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America now owns 7,416 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.6% in the second quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,029 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.4% in the second quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 27,467 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.8% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 12,186 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William A. Smith acquired 4,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.24 per share, with a total value of $99,236.72. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,240.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 13.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) traded down 0.64% on Friday, reaching $18.76. The company had a trading volume of 7,515,689 shares. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 12 month low of $18.23 and a 12 month high of $23.01. The stock has a market cap of $41.90 billion, a PE ratio of 61.91 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.67.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 11.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Kinder Morgan Inc will post $0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, July 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the pipeline company to purchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James Financial, Inc. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Saturday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Friday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, July 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.84.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc is an energy infrastructure company. It operates through five segments. Its Natural Gas Pipelines segment is engaged in the ownership and operation of interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems, and liquefied natural gas facilities, among others. Its CO2 segment is engaged in the production, transportation and marketing of carbon dioxide (CO2) to oil fields and the ownership and operation of a crude oil pipeline system, among others.

