Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) Stake Lessened by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 255,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,508 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.07% of Kimberly-Clark Corporation worth $32,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation by 1.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,653,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,785,000 after buying an additional 225,993 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation by 5.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,300,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,053,000 after buying an additional 207,316 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation by 23.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,589,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,841,000 after buying an additional 491,121 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation by 85.3% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,018,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,563,000 after buying an additional 929,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation by 3.7% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,918,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,551,000 after buying an additional 68,776 shares during the last quarter. 70.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Kimberly-Clark Corporation news, Director Robert W. Decherd acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $122.21 per share, for a total transaction of $183,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,309,291.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KMB shares. BidaskClub raised Kimberly-Clark Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a $157.00 price objective on Kimberly-Clark Corporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup Inc. set a $132.00 price target on Kimberly-Clark Corporation and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target (down from $133.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.46.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) opened at 118.56 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Corporation has a 1-year low of $111.30 and a 1-year high of $136.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $119.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.57. The company has a market cap of $41.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 0.76.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49. Kimberly-Clark Corporation had a return on equity of 636.30% and a net margin of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Corporation will post $6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Kimberly-Clark Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.88%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of a range of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. The Company’s segments include Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, K-C Professional and Corporate & Other. The Company’s Personal Care segment offers various solutions and products, such as disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

