KeyCorp Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Packaging Corporation of America (PKG)

KeyCorp reiterated their hold rating on shares of Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Several other analysts have also commented on PKG. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Packaging Corporation of America in a report on Friday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Packaging Corporation of America from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Packaging Corporation of America in a report on Friday, August 18th. BidaskClub raised Packaging Corporation of America from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (up previously from $94.00) on shares of Packaging Corporation of America in a report on Monday, October 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Packaging Corporation of America has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $114.10.

Shares of Packaging Corporation of America (PKG) traded up 0.16% on Thursday, reaching $115.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 771,589 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $115.18 and a 200 day moving average of $106.70. The company has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 1.83. Packaging Corporation of America has a 52-week low of $78.03 and a 52-week high of $119.43.

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Packaging Corporation of America had a return on equity of 27.78% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Packaging Corporation of America will post $6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Packaging Corporation of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.56%.

In other Packaging Corporation of America news, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total transaction of $707,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 155,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,289,073.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Packaging Corporation of America by 8.2% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in Packaging Corporation of America during the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Packaging Corporation of America by 15.0% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 959,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,927,000 after purchasing an additional 125,362 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Packaging Corporation of America by 12.4% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Packaging Corporation of America by 1.2% during the second quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 47,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,269,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. 88.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Packaging Corporation of America

Packaging Corporation of America (PCA) is a producer of containerboard products and uncoated freesheet. The Company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment produces a range of corrugated packaging products. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers and pressure sensitive papers.

