Keh Shew Lu Sells 10,000 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (DIOD) Stock

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 993,954 shares in the company, valued at $31,806,528. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Keh Shew Lu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 13th, Keh Shew Lu sold 20,000 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $645,000.00.

On Tuesday, October 10th, Keh Shew Lu sold 69,983 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total value of $2,183,469.60.

On Monday, October 2nd, Keh Shew Lu sold 49,428 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $1,490,254.20.

On Tuesday, October 3rd, Keh Shew Lu sold 69,084 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total value of $2,093,245.20.

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) opened at 32.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.18 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.16. Diodes Incorporated has a 12 month low of $19.64 and a 12 month high of $33.02.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Diodes had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The company had revenue of $264.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Diodes’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post $1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DIOD. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Diodes by 28.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Diodes by 50.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 59,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 19,911 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Diodes by 10.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 491,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,825,000 after purchasing an additional 47,034 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Diodes by 2.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Diodes by 17.8% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 36,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 5,515 shares during the last quarter. 73.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Diodes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Sidoti assumed coverage on Diodes in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Cleveland Research lowered Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Diodes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.67.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes Incorporated is a manufacturer and supplier of application-specific standard products within the discrete, logic, analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets, serving the consumer electronics, computing, communications, industrial and automotive markets. The Company’s products include diodes; rectifiers; transistors; metal-oxide semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFETs); protection devices; amplifiers and comparators; Hall-effect and temperature sensors, and power management devices, including light emitting diode (LED) drivers, alternating current (AC)-direct current (DC) and DC-DC switching, linear voltage regulators and voltage references, along with special function devices, such as universal serial bus (USB) power switches, load switches, voltage supervisors and motor controllers.

