Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Reaffirms Hold Rating for CBOE Holdings, Inc. (CBOE)

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of CBOE Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) in a report released on Thursday morning. They currently have a $108.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded CBOE Holdings from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank AG lifted their price target on CBOE Holdings from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CBOE Holdings from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a hold rating and set a $92.00 price target (up from $85.00) on shares of CBOE Holdings in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays PLC initiated coverage on CBOE Holdings in a report on Friday, September 8th. They set an equal weight rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $100.91.

CBOE Holdings (CBOE) traded up 0.44% on Thursday, reaching $110.50. 646,002 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. CBOE Holdings has a 1-year low of $61.58 and a 1-year high of $110.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.74 and its 200 day moving average is $92.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.42 and a beta of 0.50.

CBOE Holdings (NASDAQ:CBOE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $266.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.22 million. CBOE Holdings had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 17.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Analysts expect that CBOE Holdings will post $3.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is an increase from CBOE Holdings’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. CBOE Holdings’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.67%.

In other CBOE Holdings news, Director Christopher Mitchell sold 200,000 shares of CBOE Holdings stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.65, for a total value of $19,530,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Edward T. Tilly sold 5,000 shares of CBOE Holdings stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.52, for a total value of $527,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 75,611 shares in the company, valued at $7,978,472.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 218,240 shares of company stock worth $21,417,728 over the last three months. 1.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CBOE. Strs Ohio bought a new position in CBOE Holdings in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its position in CBOE Holdings by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in CBOE Holdings in the 1st quarter worth approximately $180,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in CBOE Holdings in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in CBOE Holdings in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $183,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CBOE Holdings Company Profile

CBOE Holdings, Inc is a holding company. The Company’s principal business is operating markets that offer for trading options on various market indexes (index options), on an exclusive basis, and futures contracts, as well as on non-exclusive multiply listed options, such as options on the stocks of individual corporations (equity options), and options on other exchange-traded products (ETP options), such as exchange-traded funds (ETF options) and exchange-traded notes (ETN options).

