KBR, Inc. (KBR) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “KBR’s Government Services business is experiencing stellar growth and the company remains confident that recent acquisitions will continue to accelerate growth momentum of this business. Organic growth from contracts with the U.S. Military proved to be the main driving force for the top-line improvement. The company’s acquisitions in the Government Services segment continued to accelerate growth of the business. In addition, KBR is optimistic about backlog growth in the fourth quarter and early 2018 due to the pipeline of opportunities. On the flip side, the long-cycle nature of the contracts, volatility in material & equipment pricing, risk of client loss and stiff competition raise caution. Over the past one year, KBR’s shares have underperformed the industry’s average gain significantly. Moreover, KBR continues to incur high general and administrative expenses which are about $4-$5 million above the normative level.”

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded KBR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, August 5th. KeyCorp set a $20.00 price target on KBR and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded KBR from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. KBR presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.80.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) traded down 0.73% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.65. 792,945 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. KBR has a one year low of $13.17 and a one year high of $18.28. The firm’s market cap is $2.47 billion. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.47 and a 200 day moving average of $15.65.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. KBR had a positive return on equity of 8.74% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that KBR will post $1.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. KBR’s payout ratio is -128.00%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of KBR during the first quarter worth about $109,000. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of KBR by 322.2% during the first quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 7,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of KBR during the second quarter worth about $160,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of KBR during the second quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of KBR during the second quarter worth about $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.74% of the company’s stock.

About KBR

KBR, Inc is a provider of professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. The Company operates through business segments, including Technology & Consulting (T&C), Engineering & Construction (E&C), Government Services (GS), Non-strategic Business and Other.

