Kamada’s (KMDA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. They currently have a $7.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on KMDA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kamada from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Kamada from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Kamada from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kamada presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Shares of Kamada (KMDA) traded up 1.59% on Thursday, reaching $4.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,609 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.67 and a 200-day moving average of $5.92. Kamada has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $8.61. The firm’s market cap is $179.52 million.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Kamada had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a negative return on equity of 2.94%. The business had revenue of $32.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 70.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Kamada will post $0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KMDA. Nexthera Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kamada during the second quarter worth about $1,805,000. Paulson & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kamada by 8.2% during the second quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 790,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,745,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Kamada during the second quarter worth about $303,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kamada by 16.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 264,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 37,800 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kamada by 6.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 468,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 28,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.29% of the company’s stock.

About Kamada

Kamada Ltd. is an Israel-based biopharmaceutical company, which develops, produces and markets therapeutics, based on chromatographic purification technology. It offers bio-therapeutics for human use, such as specialty proteins, specific immunoglobulins, and other prescription medicines. The Company’s product line includes intravenous AAT for chronic replacement therapy in individuals with congenital alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; KamRAB for prophylaxis of rabies infection; KamRho-D IM for prophylaxis of Rh hemolytic disease of the newborn; KamRho-D IV for treatment of immune thrombocytopenic purpura; and IVIG, a replacement therapy in primary and secondary immune therapy.

