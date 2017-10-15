Jupiter Fund Management PLC (JUP) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of Jupiter Fund Management PLC (LON:JUP) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Numis Securities Ltd reissued an add rating and set a GBX 570 ($7.49) price objective on shares of Jupiter Fund Management PLC in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Peel Hunt boosted their price objective on shares of Jupiter Fund Management PLC from GBX 495 ($6.51) to GBX 600 ($7.89) and gave the company an add rating in a report on Wednesday. HSBC Holdings plc boosted their price objective on shares of Jupiter Fund Management PLC from GBX 465 ($6.11) to GBX 530 ($6.97) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Liberum Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Jupiter Fund Management PLC from GBX 487 ($6.40) to GBX 591 ($7.77) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Jupiter Fund Management PLC from GBX 535 ($7.03) to GBX 565 ($7.43) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 530.86 ($6.98).
Jupiter Fund Management PLC (JUP) opened at 587.00 on Wednesday. Jupiter Fund Management PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 388.90 and a 52-week high of GBX 587.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 542.15 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 506.23. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 2.64 billion.
Jupiter Fund Management PLC Company Profile
Jupiter Fund Management plc is a fund manager. The principal activity of the Company is to act as a holding company for a group of investment management companies. The Company focuses primarily on managing equity investments on behalf of retail, institutional and private client investors across a range of products, including the United Kingdom and offshore mutual funds, segregated mandates and investment trusts.
