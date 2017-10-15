Juniper Networks, Inc. (JNPR) PT Lowered to $0.00 at MKM Partners

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) had its price target trimmed by MKM Partners in a report released on Thursday. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the network equipment provider’s stock.

JNPR has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Juniper Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Juniper Networks from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. raised shares of Juniper Networks from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Nomura lowered shares of Juniper Networks from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Juniper Networks presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.39.

Juniper Networks (JNPR) traded up 1.37% during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.82. 7,988,775 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Juniper Networks has a 1-year low of $22.41 and a 1-year high of $30.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 1.09.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Juniper Networks will post $2.20 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.39%.

In other news, EVP Vincent Molinaro sold 5,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $150,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Terrance F. Spidell sold 3,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.69, for a total transaction of $91,736.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,044 shares of company stock worth $974,774 in the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 0.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,696 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Acrospire Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 4.3% during the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Petrus Trust Company LTA acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Menta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops and sells products and services for high-performance networks to enable customers to build networks for their businesses. The Company sells its products in over 100 countries in three geographic regions: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

