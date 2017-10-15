Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (JNCE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. It engaged in developing therapies which enable the immune system to attack tumors. The Company’s lead product candidate, JTX-2011, is a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of certain T cells found in a range of solid tumors. It also developing JTX-4014 for use in future combinations with JTX-2011, as well as for use in combination with other future product candidates. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Separately, Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Jounce Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Shares of Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ JNCE) opened at 15.39 on Wednesday. Jounce Therapeutics has a one year low of $15.34 and a one year high of $26.75. The company has a market capitalization of $494.85 million and a PE ratio of 570.00.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $20.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($7.23) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Jounce Therapeutics will post ($0.62) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 26.4% in the second quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 11,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors lifted its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 203.3% in the second quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 11,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 8,007 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 46.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 8,063 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 180.0% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Jounce Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 43.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jounce Therapeutics

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company. The Company is engaged in transforming the treatment of cancer by developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors and provide long lasting benefits to patients. Through the use of its Translational Science Platform, Jounce first focuses on specific cell types within tumors to prioritize targets, and then identifies related biomarkers designed to match the right therapy to the right patient.

