Jonathan Charles Timothy Awde Buys 17,500 Shares of GFG Resources Inc (GFG) Stock

GFG Resources Inc (TSE:GFG) Director Jonathan Charles Timothy Awde purchased 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.61 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,675.00.

Jonathan Charles Timothy Awde also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 6th, Jonathan Charles Timothy Awde purchased 5,000 shares of GFG Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.66 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,300.00.

On Tuesday, October 3rd, Jonathan Charles Timothy Awde purchased 5,000 shares of GFG Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,200.00.

On Wednesday, October 4th, Jonathan Charles Timothy Awde purchased 20,000 shares of GFG Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.67 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,400.00.

On Thursday, September 28th, Jonathan Charles Timothy Awde purchased 15,000 shares of GFG Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$8,550.00.

On Friday, September 29th, Jonathan Charles Timothy Awde purchased 26,500 shares of GFG Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.61 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,165.00.

On Friday, September 22nd, Jonathan Charles Timothy Awde purchased 25,000 shares of GFG Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,500.00.

On Wednesday, September 20th, Jonathan Charles Timothy Awde purchased 500 shares of GFG Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$320.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/15/jonathan-charles-timothy-awde-buys-17500-shares-of-gfg-resources-inc-gfg-stock.html.

Receive News & Ratings for GFG Resources Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFG Resources Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.