Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Shares Sold by Contravisory Investment Management Inc.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. cut its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,551 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 2.6% of Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lynch & Associates IN grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 93,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,397,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 136,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,008,000 after buying an additional 9,375 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at $1,731,000. Bollard Group LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 278.0% in the 2nd quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. now owns 241,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,001,000 after buying an additional 177,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Dominic J. Caruso sold 82,591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.72, for a total transaction of $11,291,841.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 226,693 shares in the company, valued at $30,993,466.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Paulus Stoffels sold 102,692 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.14, for a total transaction of $13,672,412.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 230,342 shares in the company, valued at $30,667,733.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS AG reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 target price (up from $136.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the company from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.98.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE JNJ) traded down 0.29% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $136.43. 4,106,625 shares of the stock traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average is $132.57 and its 200 day moving average is $130.23. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $109.32 and a one year high of $137.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 0.78.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $18.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.94 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 26.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post $7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which is engaged in the research and development, manufacture and sale of a range of products in the healthcare field. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical and Medical Devices. Its primary focus is products related to human health and well-being.

