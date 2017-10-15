Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Shares Bought by Abner Herrman & Brock LLC

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,197 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. Lenox Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 241.0% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth $186,000. Taylor Wealth Management Partners grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hutchens Investment Management Inc purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Vetr downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $129.62 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Group LLC upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Cowen and Company set a $147.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.98.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) traded down 0.29% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $136.43. The stock had a trading volume of 4,106,625 shares. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $109.32 and a 52-week high of $137.52. The firm has a market cap of $366.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $132.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.23.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm had revenue of $18.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post $7.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Dominic J. Caruso sold 82,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.72, for a total transaction of $11,291,841.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 226,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,993,466.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Paulus Stoffels sold 102,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.14, for a total value of $13,672,412.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 230,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,667,733.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which is engaged in the research and development, manufacture and sale of a range of products in the healthcare field. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical and Medical Devices. Its primary focus is products related to human health and well-being.

