Jefferies Group LLC Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for National Fuel Gas Company (NFG)

Jefferies Group LLC reissued their hold rating on shares of National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG) in a research note released on Thursday. Jefferies Group LLC currently has a $54.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NFG. BidaskClub raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Scotiabank set a $60.00 price objective on shares of National Fuel Gas and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, National Fuel Gas currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.67.

Get National Fuel Gas Company alerts:

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) traded down 0.26% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $57.29. 338,701 shares of the company traded hands. National Fuel Gas has a 52 week low of $50.61 and a 52 week high of $61.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.16.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.69. The company had revenue of $348.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.86 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 18.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post $3.32 EPS for the current year.

WARNING: This piece was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/15/jefferies-group-llc-reaffirms-hold-rating-for-national-fuel-gas-company-nfg.html.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.71%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,434,192 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $470,966,000 after purchasing an additional 428,370 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 4,550.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,105,090 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $423,608,000 after purchasing an additional 6,952,310 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,838,831 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $326,039,000 after purchasing an additional 98,720 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,204,469 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $234,778,000 after purchasing an additional 222,965 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 3,371,799 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $188,281,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares during the period. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company is a holding company. The Company is an energy company engaged principally in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution and marketing of natural gas. The Company operates in five business segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing.

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.