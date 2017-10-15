JCDecaux SA (DEC) Receives €31.48 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

JCDecaux SA (EPA:DEC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €32.36 ($38.07).

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on shares of JCDecaux SA and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup Inc. set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on shares of JCDecaux SA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. HSBC Holdings plc set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on shares of JCDecaux SA and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on shares of JCDecaux SA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a €37.80 ($44.47) price objective on shares of JCDecaux SA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

JCDecaux SA (DEC) traded up 0.20% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €32.50. 300,958 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of €6.91 billion and a PE ratio of 31.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €30.05 and its 200 day moving average is €30.09. JCDecaux SA has a 52-week low of €23.95 and a 52-week high of €33.56.

About JCDecaux SA

JCDecaux SA is a France-based outdoor advertising company. It divides its business into three main sectors: Advertising on Street Furniture, Billboards and Transport Advertising. The Company commissions and maintains a range of street furniture items, including bus and tram shelters, automatic outdoor toilets, self service bicycle racks, multi-service columns, newspaper kiosks, city light panels, public benches and public rubbish bins.

