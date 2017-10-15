Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $48.32 Million Position in International Paper Company (IP)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) by 1,517.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 853,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 800,823 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.21% of International Paper worth $48,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. purchased a new position in International Paper during the second quarter worth about $424,000. FNY Partners Fund LP grew its position in International Paper by 166.7% during the first quarter. FNY Partners Fund LP now owns 2,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Ffcm LLC grew its position in International Paper by 148.0% during the second quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Asset Advisors Corp grew its position in International Paper by 3.6% during the second quarter. Asset Advisors Corp now owns 2,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hefty Wealth Partners grew its position in International Paper by 1.7% during the second quarter. Hefty Wealth Partners now owns 3,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper Company alerts:

International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) opened at 57.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.59. International Paper Company has a 12 month low of $43.55 and a 12 month high of $58.95. The company has a market cap of $23.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18 and a beta of 1.46.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. International Paper had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 27.09%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that International Paper Company will post $3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This is an increase from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 93.91%.

In other news, insider Gregory T. Wanta sold 1,044 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total transaction of $57,649.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) upgraded International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Vertical Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price (up from $54.00) on shares of International Paper in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays PLC restated a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of International Paper in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.27.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This article was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/15/janus-henderson-group-plc-has-48-32-million-position-in-international-paper-company-ip.html.

About International Paper

International Paper Company is a paper and packaging company with primary markets and manufacturing operations in North America, Europe, Latin America, Russia, Asia, Africa and the Middle East. The Company’s segments include Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, Printing Papers and Consumer Packaging.

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.