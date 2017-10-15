Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $42.66 Million Stake in Liberty Broadband Corporation (LBRDK)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 3,636.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 491,738 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 478,577 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.32% of Liberty Broadband Corporation worth $42,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Liberty Broadband Corporation by 260.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Liberty Broadband Corporation by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 536,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,555,000 after acquiring an additional 157,170 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Liberty Broadband Corporation by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 978,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,849,000 after acquiring an additional 410,879 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P raised its stake in Liberty Broadband Corporation by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 1,834,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,166,000 after acquiring an additional 154,535 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband Corporation in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,188,000. Institutional investors own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ LBRDK) opened at 94.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.04. Liberty Broadband Corporation has a 1-year low of $63.64 and a 1-year high of $104.66. The company has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a PE ratio of 555.88 and a beta of 1.40.

LBRDK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Liberty Broadband Corporation from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up previously from $91.00) on shares of Liberty Broadband Corporation in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Broadband Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th.

In related news, Director John C. Malone sold 45,000 shares of Liberty Broadband Corporation stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $4,054,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,782,554 shares in the company, valued at $340,770,289.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Malone sold 66,920 shares of Liberty Broadband Corporation stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.58, for a total value of $6,730,813.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,498,779 shares in the company, valued at $351,907,191.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 205,670 shares of company stock worth $19,651,998 over the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Liberty Broadband Corporation Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation holds interest in Charter Communications, Inc (Charter) and its subsidiary Skyhook Holding, Inc (Skyhook). The Company’s segments include Skyhook, Charter, and Corporate and other. Skyhook provides a wireless fidelity (Wi-Fi)-based location platform focused on providing positioning technology and contextual location intelligence solutions.

