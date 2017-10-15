Janus Henderson Group PLC Buys New Stake in ESCO Technologies Inc. (ESE)

Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 745,753 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,484,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 2.89% of ESCO Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ESE. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 46,624.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,078,663 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $178,871,000 after buying an additional 3,072,074 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 212.8% in the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 465,779 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,784,000 after purchasing an additional 316,885 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,238,580 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $130,062,000 after purchasing an additional 124,629 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 761,656 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,433,000 after purchasing an additional 96,182 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,897,000. Institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE ESE) opened at 61.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.23. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.95 and a 12 month high of $63.80.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $172.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post $2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.16%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. FBR & Co reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ESCO Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered ESCO Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

ESCO Technologies Inc (ESCO) is a producer of engineered products and systems sold to customers for utility, industrial, aerospace and commercial applications. The Company operates through four segments: Filtration/Fluid Flow (Filtration), RF Shielding and Test (Test), Utility Solutions Group (USG) and Technical Packaging.

