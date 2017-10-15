Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,546,824 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $46,241,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 3.38% of WisdomTree Investments as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments in the second quarter valued at about $107,000. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Investments during the second quarter worth about $116,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Investments during the first quarter worth about $123,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Investments during the second quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in WisdomTree Investments by 31.7% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,353 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 3,212 shares in the last quarter. 92.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WisdomTree Investments Inc. alerts:

WARNING: “Janus Henderson Group PLC Buys New Holdings in WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (WETF)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/15/janus-henderson-group-plc-buys-new-holdings-in-wisdomtree-investments-inc-wetf.html.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ WETF) opened at 10.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.95 and a beta of 3.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.62 and its 200 day moving average is $9.53. WisdomTree Investments, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.87 and a 12 month high of $13.32.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $63.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.27 million. WisdomTree Investments had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that WisdomTree Investments, Inc. will post $0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Bruce I. Lavine sold 19,849 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total value of $197,497.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.50 price objective on shares of WisdomTree Investments in a report on Sunday, July 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Gabelli reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WisdomTree Investments in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of WisdomTree Investments in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.33.

About WisdomTree Investments

WisdomTree Investments, Inc is an asset management company that focuses on exchange-traded funds (ETFs). The Company’s family of ETFs includes funds that track its own indexes, funds that track third party indexes and actively managed funds. It operates as an exchange traded products sponsor and asset manager providing investment advisory services in the United States, Europe, Canada and Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Investments Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Investments Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.