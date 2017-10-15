James Monroe III Acquires 27,607,656 Shares of Globalstar, Inc. (GSAT) Stock

Globalstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSAT) CEO James Monroe III purchased 27,607,656 shares of Globalstar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.57 per share, for a total transaction of $43,344,019.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Globalstar, Inc. (GSAT) opened at 1.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.75 and its 200 day moving average is $1.94. Globalstar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.73 and a 52-week high of $2.59. The stock’s market cap is $1.80 billion.

Globalstar (NASDAQ:GSAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.07). Globalstar had a negative return on equity of 320.82% and a negative net margin of 351.08%. The firm had revenue of $28.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Globalstar, Inc. will post ($0.14) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Globalstar by 34.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 450,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 115,554 shares during the period. MIG Capital LLC raised its stake in Globalstar by 98.0% during the second quarter. MIG Capital LLC now owns 4,254,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105,791 shares during the period. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in Globalstar during the second quarter worth approximately $1,423,000. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Globalstar by 70.8% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 205,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cyrus Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Globalstar during the second quarter worth approximately $1,788,000.

Globalstar Company Profile

Globalstar, Inc (Globalstar) provides mobile satellite services (MSS), including voice and data communications services globally through satellite. The Company provides wireless communications services in areas not served or underserved by terrestrial wireless and wireline networks and in circumstances where terrestrial networks are not operational due to natural or man-made disasters.

