J P Morgan Chase & Co Trims Sempra Energy (SRE) Target Price to $125.00

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) had its price objective cut by J P Morgan Chase & Co from $126.00 to $125.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. They currently have a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SRE. BidaskClub lowered Sempra Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sempra Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a buy rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Sempra Energy from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sempra Energy from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $124.22.

Sempra Energy (NYSE SRE) traded down 0.94% during trading on Thursday, reaching $114.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,237,806 shares. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $92.95 and a one year high of $120.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $116.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.55.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 15.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post $5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.8225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $3.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.74%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 18.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 1.9% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 11,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $322,000. FDO Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,818,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy is a holding company. The Company’s principal operating units are Sempra Utilities, which includes its San Diego Gas & Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas) and Sempra South American Utilities segments, and Sempra Infrastructure, which includes its Sempra Mexico, Sempra Renewables and Sempra LNG & Midstream segments.

