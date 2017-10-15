J P Morgan Chase & Co reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. J P Morgan Chase & Co currently has a GBX 610 ($8.02) target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on BA. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 670 ($8.81) price objective on shares of BAE Systems plc in a research note on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.20) price objective on shares of BAE Systems plc in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Barclays PLC reissued an underweight rating and set a GBX 460 ($6.05) price objective on shares of BAE Systems plc in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup Inc. reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 720 ($9.47) price objective on shares of BAE Systems plc in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) upped their target price on BAE Systems plc from GBX 697 ($9.16) to GBX 763 ($10.03) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 648.08 ($8.52).

Get BAE Systems plc alerts:

BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) opened at 613.50 on Wednesday. The company’s market cap is GBX 19.50 billion. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 612.41 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 626.84. BAE Systems plc has a 12-month low of GBX 526.91 and a 12-month high of GBX 682.34.

WARNING: “J P Morgan Chase & Co Reiterates Neutral Rating for BAE Systems plc (BA)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/15/j-p-morgan-chase-co-reiterates-neutral-rating-for-bae-systems-plc-ba.html.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 19th will be issued a GBX 8.80 ($0.12) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a yield of 1.51%.

In other news, insider Roger Carr acquired 33,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 591 ($7.77) per share, for a total transaction of £200,165.79 ($263,168.28). In the last quarter, insiders acquired 33,920 shares of company stock valued at $20,046,460.

About BAE Systems plc

BAE Systems plc is a defense, aerospace and security company. The Company operates through five segments. The Electronic Systems segment consists of the Company’s United States and United Kingdom-based electronics activities. The Cyber & Intelligence segment consists of its United States-based Intelligence & Security business and United Kingdom-based Applied Intelligence business, and covers the Company’s cyber, secure government, and commercial and financial security activities.

Receive News & Ratings for BAE Systems plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAE Systems plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.