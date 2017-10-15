J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) PT Raised to $92.00 at Robert W. Baird

J P Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report released on Friday. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential downside of 4.03% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Vetr raised J P Morgan Chase & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.14 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised J P Morgan Chase & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co in a report on Friday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. J P Morgan Chase & Co presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.24.
Shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) traded down 0.14% on Friday, hitting $95.86. 13,190,576 shares of the stock were exchanged. J P Morgan Chase & Co has a 52-week low of $66.74 and a 52-week high of $97.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.52 and its 200-day moving average is $89.77. The stock has a market cap of $338.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.18.
J P Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $25.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.91 billion. J P Morgan Chase & Co had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. Analysts predict that J P Morgan Chase & Co will post $6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other news, CFO Marianne Lake sold 17,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total value of $1,611,441.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 9,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.55, for a total value of $902,602.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 10,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $953,219.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,564 shares of company stock valued at $2,605,334. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its position in J P Morgan Chase & Co by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 1,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in J P Morgan Chase & Co during the 2nd quarter worth about $136,000. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in J P Morgan Chase & Co during the 1st quarter worth about $148,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in J P Morgan Chase & Co during the 2nd quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in J P Morgan Chase & Co by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.
J P Morgan Chase & Co Company Profile
JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. The Company is engaged in investment banking, financial services. It operates in four segments, as well as a Corporate segment. Its segments are Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking and Asset Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers services to consumers and businesses through bank branches, automatic teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.
