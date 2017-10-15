J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) is Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s Largest Position

Wilsey Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in J P Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 144,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,018 shares during the period. J P Morgan Chase & Co accounts for approximately 9.6% of Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in J P Morgan Chase & Co were worth $13,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its holdings in shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co by 14.5% in the first quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 1,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co in the first quarter valued at $148,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co in the second quarter valued at $165,000. Pecaut & CO. acquired a new position in shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co in the second quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co in the second quarter valued at $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

J P Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE JPM) opened at 95.86 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.52 and a 200-day moving average of $89.77. The company has a market cap of $338.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.18. J P Morgan Chase & Co has a one year low of $66.74 and a one year high of $97.64.

J P Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $25.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.91 billion. J P Morgan Chase & Co had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 24.08%. J P Morgan Chase & Co’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that J P Morgan Chase & Co will post $6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This is an increase from J P Morgan Chase & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. J P Morgan Chase & Co’s payout ratio is presently 32.28%.

Several research firms have commented on JPM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank AG downgraded shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.24.

In related news, insider Nicole Giles sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total value of $91,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,350.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 9,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.55, for a total value of $902,602.40. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 10,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $953,219.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,564 shares of company stock valued at $2,605,334 in the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. The Company is engaged in investment banking, financial services. It operates in four segments, as well as a Corporate segment. Its segments are Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking and Asset Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers services to consumers and businesses through bank branches, automatic teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

