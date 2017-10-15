J P Morgan Chase & Co Boosts United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) Price Target to $114.00

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) had its target price boosted by J P Morgan Chase & Co from $113.00 to $114.00 in a report released on Thursday morning. J P Morgan Chase & Co currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on UPS. BidaskClub raised United Parcel Service from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $127.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut United Parcel Service from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Cowen and Company reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised United Parcel Service from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $117.25.

United Parcel Service (NYSE UPS) opened at 118.36 on Thursday. United Parcel Service has a 52-week low of $102.12 and a 52-week high of $120.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $117.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.82. The company has a market cap of $102.50 billion, a PE ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 0.90.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.12. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 417.18% and a net margin of 5.68%. The firm had revenue of $15.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service will post $6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other United Parcel Service news, EVP Alan Gershenhorn sold 17,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.10, for a total value of $2,019,455.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James J. Barber sold 3,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.85, for a total value of $394,182.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 12,076 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 118,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,162 shares during the last quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 405,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,093,000 after acquiring an additional 29,250 shares during the last quarter. W. E. Donoghue & Co. LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth about $16,464,000. Finally, Intl Fcstone Inc. bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,611,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc (UPS) is a package delivery company. The Company is a provider of global supply chain management solutions. The Company operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package operations, International Package operations, and Supply Chain & Freight operations. As of December 31, 2016, the Company delivered packages in over 220 countries and territories.

