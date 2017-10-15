J P Morgan Chase & Co Analysts Give Westar Energy, Inc. (WR) a $58.00 Price Target

J P Morgan Chase & Co set a $58.00 price objective on Westar Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WR) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on WR. Zacks Investment Research raised Westar Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Westar Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised Westar Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, August 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Westar Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Westar Energy from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.33.

Shares of Westar Energy (NYSE WR) opened at 52.06 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.75 and its 200 day moving average is $51.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 0.39. Westar Energy has a 52-week low of $49.20 and a 52-week high of $57.50.

Westar Energy (NYSE:WR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $609.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.96 million. Westar Energy had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 8.87%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Analysts expect that Westar Energy will post $2.50 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Westar Energy’s payout ratio is 67.23%.

In related news, SVP Bruce A. Akin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $257,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anthony D. Somma sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.21, for a total value of $204,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,611,715 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WR. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Westar Energy by 6.6% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. V Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Westar Energy in the second quarter worth $187,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Westar Energy in the first quarter worth $233,000. Retirement Planning Group lifted its stake in Westar Energy by 0.6% in the second quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 4,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Sii Investments Inc. WI lifted its stake in Westar Energy by 4.9% in the first quarter. Sii Investments Inc. WI now owns 4,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. 73.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Westar Energy Company Profile

Westar Energy, Inc is an electric utility. The Company provides electric generation, transmission and distribution services. The Company provides these services in central and northeastern Kansas, including the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina and Hutchinson. Its subsidiary, Kansas Gas and Electric Company (KGE), provides these services in south-central and southeastern Kansas, including the city of Wichita.

