J P Morgan Chase & Co Analysts Give CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (CNP) a $30.00 Price Target

J P Morgan Chase & Co set a $30.00 price target on CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

CNP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub raised CenterPoint Energy from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. SunTrust Banks, Inc. reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CenterPoint Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised CenterPoint Energy from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $28.82 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. CenterPoint Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.13.

Shares of CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) opened at 29.36 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.49. CenterPoint Energy has a 12 month low of $21.91 and a 12 month high of $30.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 0.62.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 6.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy will post $1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.61, for a total transaction of $29,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 3,000 shares of company stock worth $86,920 in the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNP. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 559,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,414,000 after purchasing an additional 117,844 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 1,754,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,379,000 after purchasing an additional 28,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ngam Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Ngam Advisors L.P. now owns 23,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates electric transmission and distribution facilities, and natural gas distribution facilities. The Electric Transmission & Distribution segment provides electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers.

