J P Morgan Chase & Co Reiterates €118.00 Price Target for Henkel AG & Co KGaA (HEN3)

J P Morgan Chase & Co set a €118.00 ($138.82) price target on Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on HEN3. Royal Bank Of Canada set a €134.00 ($157.65) price target on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Independent Research GmbH set a €135.00 ($158.82) price target on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup Inc. set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a €117.00 ($137.65) price target on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €127.24 ($149.69).

Shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA (HEN3) opened at 119.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of €51.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €115.36 and its 200 day moving average is €120.39. Henkel AG & Co KGaA has a 12 month low of €105.60 and a 12 month high of €129.65.

