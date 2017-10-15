J.Jill Inc (JILL) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of J.Jill Inc (NASDAQ:JILL) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

JILL has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of J.Jill from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of J.Jill in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Jefferies Group LLC set a $13.00 price objective on shares of J.Jill and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks, Inc. downgraded shares of J.Jill from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of J.Jill from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shares of J.Jill (JILL) traded up 5.14% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,625,988 shares. The company has a market cap of $223.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.31. J.Jill has a 12 month low of $4.82 and a 12 month high of $14.40.

J.Jill (NASDAQ:JILL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.29. J.Jill had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 35.03%. The business had revenue of $181.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.02 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that J.Jill will post $0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other J.Jill news, Director Michael A. Eck purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.92 per share, with a total value of $99,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of J.Jill by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 1,053,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,953,000 after acquiring an additional 171,431 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of J.Jill in the 2nd quarter valued at about $738,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of J.Jill in the 2nd quarter valued at about $257,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of J.Jill in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of J.Jill in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,378,000.

About J.Jill

J.Jill, Inc (J.Jill) operates as a specialty retailer in the women’s apparel industry. J.Jill is a women’s apparel brand focused on customer in the 40-65 age segment. The Company operates an integrated omni-channel platform that is diversified across its retail stores, Website and catalogs. It operates in the retail and direct channels segment.

