J.Jill Inc (JILL) Cut to “Sector Perform” at Royal Bank Of Canada

Royal Bank Of Canada lowered shares of J.Jill Inc (NASDAQ:JILL) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Group LLC set a $17.00 price objective on J.Jill and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, June 17th. BidaskClub raised J.Jill from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised J.Jill from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks, Inc. cut J.Jill from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of J.Jill (JILL) traded up 5.14% on Thursday, reaching $5.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,625,988 shares. J.Jill has a 1-year low of $4.83 and a 1-year high of $14.40. The company has a market capitalization of $223.55 million and a P/E ratio of 7.51.

J.Jill (NASDAQ:JILL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29. J.Jill had a return on equity of 35.03% and a net margin of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $181.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.02 million. J.Jill’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that J.Jill will post $0.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael A. Eck acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.92 per share, for a total transaction of $99,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP increased its stake in J.Jill by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 1,053,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,953,000 after acquiring an additional 171,431 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in J.Jill during the 2nd quarter worth $738,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in J.Jill during the 2nd quarter worth $257,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in J.Jill during the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in J.Jill during the 2nd quarter worth $1,378,000.

About J.Jill

J.Jill, Inc (J.Jill) operates as a specialty retailer in the women’s apparel industry. J.Jill is a women’s apparel brand focused on customer in the 40-65 age segment. The Company operates an integrated omni-channel platform that is diversified across its retail stores, Website and catalogs. It operates in the retail and direct channels segment.

