J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (JBHT) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lessened its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,696,506 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 108,184 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.38% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $337,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.6% in the second quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.3% in the second quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,339 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.4% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,468 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.1% in the second quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Terrence D. Matthews sold 2,694 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $272,094.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder J B. Hunt Llc sold 975,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $95,550,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,477,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,712,754,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,052,872 shares of company stock worth $103,066,436. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America Corporation reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective (up previously from $98.00) on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Monday, July 10th. BidaskClub downgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $91.00 price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co upped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $108.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.44.

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (JBHT) opened at 104.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.60. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.20 and a 52-week high of $111.98. The stock has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28 and a beta of 0.97.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 6.32%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post $3.82 EPS for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc is a surface transportation, delivery, and logistics company in North America. The Company segments include Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS) and Truck (JBT). The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides transportation and delivery services to a range of customers and consumers throughout the continental United States, Canada and Mexico.

