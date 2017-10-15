J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (JBHT) Announces Earnings Results

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The transportation company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 6.32%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ JBHT) opened at 104.01 on Friday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a one year low of $76.20 and a one year high of $111.98. The company has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.94 and a 200-day moving average of $93.60.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target (up previously from $103.00) on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.44.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Terrence D. Matthews sold 2,694 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $272,094.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,135,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder J B. Hunt Llc sold 975,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $95,550,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,477,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,712,754,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,052,872 shares of company stock valued at $103,066,436. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international copyright laws. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/15/j-b-hunt-transport-services-inc-jbht-announces-earnings-results.html.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc is a surface transportation, delivery, and logistics company in North America. The Company segments include Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS) and Truck (JBT). The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides transportation and delivery services to a range of customers and consumers throughout the continental United States, Canada and Mexico.

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.