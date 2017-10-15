Itochu Corp. (ITOCY) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Itochu Corp. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.
Itochu Corp. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) opened at 33.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.70 and a 200 day moving average of $30.37. Itochu Corp. has a 1-year low of $24.26 and a 1-year high of $33.80.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Itochu Corp. stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Itochu Corp. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 585,554 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,897 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Itochu Corp. worth $17,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.10% of the company’s stock.
Itochu Corp. Company Profile
ITOCHU Corporation is a trading company. The Company operates through Textile Company; Machinery Company; Metals & Minerals Company; Energy & Chemicals Company; Food Company; ICT, General Products & Reality Company, and Adjustments & Eliminations and others segments. The Textile Company segment consists of the Apparel Division 1, the Apparel Division 2, the Brand Marketing Division 1 and the Brand Marketing Division 2.
