Itau Unibanco Banco Holding SA (ITUB) Holdings Boosted by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Itau Unibanco Banco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,215 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,895 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Itau Unibanco Banco Holding SA were worth $2,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ITUB. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Itau Unibanco Banco Holding SA during the second quarter worth approximately $115,000. Comerica Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Itau Unibanco Banco Holding SA during the second quarter worth approximately $117,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in Itau Unibanco Banco Holding SA during the second quarter worth approximately $120,000. Ronald Blue & Co. LLC raised its stake in Itau Unibanco Banco Holding SA by 3.5% during the second quarter. Ronald Blue & Co. LLC now owns 12,157 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Itau Unibanco Banco Holding SA during the second quarter worth approximately $137,000. 4.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Itau Unibanco Banco Holding SA (ITUB) opened at 14.13 on Friday. Itau Unibanco Banco Holding SA has a 52-week low of $9.10 and a 52-week high of $14.59. The firm has a market cap of $91.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.68 and a 200 day moving average of $12.23.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.0048 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd. This is a boost from Itau Unibanco Banco Holding SA’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Itau Unibanco Banco Holding SA’s payout ratio is 5.36%.

Itau Unibanco Banco Holding SA announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 31st that allows the company to repurchase 60,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ITUB shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Itau Unibanco Banco Holding SA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Citigroup Inc. downgraded shares of Itau Unibanco Banco Holding SA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co downgraded shares of Itau Unibanco Banco Holding SA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th.

Itau Unibanco Holding SA is a holding company. The Company provides a range of financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. The Company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. The Retail Banking segment offers banking products and services to a diversified client base of account holders and non-account holders, individuals and companies.

