Isthmus Partners LLC Has $7.41 Million Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX)

Isthmus Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,993 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,079 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and makes up about 2.2% of Isthmus Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $7,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America now owns 819 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 1,212 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 2,541 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 633 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Nabil Shabshab sold 6,149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.76, for a total value of $1,240,622.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,157,140.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary M. Cohen sold 15,512 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.77, for a total value of $3,160,880.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,517,294.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 75,904 shares of company stock worth $15,242,688. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BDX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial, Inc. upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $210.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Cowen and Company reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price target (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Monday, July 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America Corporation reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Becton, Dickinson and has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.93.

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) opened at 201.43 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $197.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.07. The firm has a market cap of $45.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.33 and a beta of 1.05. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $161.29 and a 12-month high of $206.63.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post $9.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.43%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD) is a global medical technology company engaged in the development, manufacture and sale of a range of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products. The Company operates through two segments: BD Medical and BD Life Sciences. The BD Medical segment produces an array of medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery in a range of settings.

