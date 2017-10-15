Israel Discount Bank of New York Sells 1,200 Shares of Danaher Corporation (DHR)

Israel Discount Bank of New York reduced its stake in shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,240 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York’s holdings in Danaher Corporation were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Danaher Corporation by 17.4% during the first quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Danaher Corporation by 92.3% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Danaher Corporation during the first quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Motco raised its position in Danaher Corporation by 8.8% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 2,011 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in Danaher Corporation by 62.0% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target (up from $86.00) on shares of Danaher Corporation in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danaher Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. J P Morgan Chase & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Danaher Corporation in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Cowen and Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Danaher Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Danaher Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.62.

Shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) opened at 86.84 on Friday. Danaher Corporation has a 52 week low of $75.71 and a 52 week high of $88.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 1.03.

Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The conglomerate reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. Danaher Corporation had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Danaher Corporation’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Danaher Corporation will post $3.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Danaher Corporation’s payout ratio is currently 17.83%.

In related news, insider William King sold 7,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.97, for a total value of $618,790.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,513,787.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda P. Hefner sold 10,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.03, for a total value of $878,291.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,499,797.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,496 shares of company stock valued at $5,916,223 over the last ninety days. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Danaher Corporation (Danaher) designs, manufactures and markets professional, medical, industrial and commercial products and services. The Company operates through four segments: Life Sciences, which offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines; Diagnostics; which offers analytical instruments, reagents, consumables, software and services; Dental, which provides products that are used to diagnose, treat and prevent disease and ailments of the teeth, gums and supporting bone, and Environmental & Applied Solutions, which consists of various lines of business, including water quality and product identification.

