iShares S&P US Pref Stock Idx Fnd (PFF) Shares Bought by Farmers National Bank

Farmers National Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P US Pref Stock Idx Fnd (NYSE:PFF) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,179 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the period. iShares S&P US Pref Stock Idx Fnd accounts for approximately 1.3% of Farmers National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Farmers National Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P US Pref Stock Idx Fnd were worth $2,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFF. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P US Pref Stock Idx Fnd by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P US Pref Stock Idx Fnd during the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P US Pref Stock Idx Fnd during the 2nd quarter worth about $129,000. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P US Pref Stock Idx Fnd during the 2nd quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P US Pref Stock Idx Fnd by 94.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 5,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P US Pref Stock Idx Fnd (NYSE:PFF) traded up 0.10% on Friday, hitting $38.55. 1,633,921 shares of the company traded hands. iShares S&P US Pref Stock Idx Fnd has a 12 month low of $36.69 and a 12 month high of $39.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.74 and its 200 day moving average is $38.90.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1751 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

iShares S&P US Pref Stock Idx Fnd Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

