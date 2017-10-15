iShares Russell Microcap Index (IWC) Position Reduced by Advisor Group Inc.

Advisor Group Inc. lowered its position in iShares Russell Microcap Index (NYSE:IWC) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Microcap Index were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lapides Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Microcap Index by 68.1% in the second quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 12,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Microcap Index by 4.7% in the second quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 153,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,687,000 after purchasing an additional 6,873 shares during the period. Monroe Bank & Trust MI lifted its position in iShares Russell Microcap Index by 1.4% in the second quarter. Monroe Bank & Trust MI now owns 101,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Microcap Index by 3.4% in the second quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Microcap Index by 13.8% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 5,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Microcap Index alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell Microcap Index (IWC) opened at 95.58 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.43 and a 200-day moving average of $87.80. iShares Russell Microcap Index has a 12 month low of $71.17 and a 12 month high of $96.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a $0.1963 dividend. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/15/ishares-russell-microcap-index-iwc-position-reduced-by-advisor-group-inc.html.

About iShares Russell Microcap Index

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Microcap Index (NYSE:IWC).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Microcap Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Microcap Index and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.