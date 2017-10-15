iShares MSCI Japan ETF (EWJ) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSE:EWJ) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 29th, there was short interest totalling 13,472,543 shares, a growth of 25.1% from the September 15th total of 10,768,519 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,907,412 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Intellectus Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 234.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 2,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the period. LGL Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $215,000. Hancock Holding Co. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Holding Co. now owns 4,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Highstreet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSE EWJ) opened at 57.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.83. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a one year low of $48.79 and a one year high of $57.38.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

