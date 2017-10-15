Invitation Home Inc. (INVH) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Invitation Home Inc. (NYSE:INVH) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.42.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Invitation Home in a report on Friday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invitation Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 4th. FBR & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Invitation Home in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Invitation Home in a report on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

Get Invitation Home Inc. alerts:

Shares of Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH) opened at 22.63 on Friday. The company’s market capitalization is $7.05 billion. Invitation Home has a 52-week low of $19.80 and a 52-week high of $22.76.

Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $242.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.58 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Invitation Home will post ($0.10) earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/15/invitation-home-inc-invh-given-consensus-rating-of-buy-by-analysts.html.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INVH. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invitation Home in the first quarter worth $109,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invitation Home in the first quarter worth $111,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Invitation Home in the first quarter worth $112,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Invitation Home in the second quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invitation Home in the second quarter worth $157,000.

About Invitation Home

Invitation Homes Inc is a real estate investment trust. The Company owns and operates single-family homes for lease in the United States. The Company’s segment relates to acquiring, renovating, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments.

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Home Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Home Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.