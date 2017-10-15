Investors Bancorp, Inc. (ISBC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $178.16 Million

Brokerages predict that Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) will post $178.16 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Investors Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $177.61 million and the highest is $178.70 million. Investors Bancorp reported sales of $168.13 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Investors Bancorp will report full year sales of $178.16 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $709.55 million to $712.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $747.82 million per share, with estimates ranging from $737.44 million to $758.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Investors Bancorp.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $176.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ISBC. Stephens set a $16.00 price target on Investors Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Investors Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Investors Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Investors Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.08.

In other news, Director Brian D. Dittenhafer sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $293,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 350,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,572,563.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis M. Bone sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total value of $99,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 172,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,287,533. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $788,100. 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISBC. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,898 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,417 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,667 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $163,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,077 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $193,000. 74.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ ISBC) traded down 0.07% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.65. 4,657,818 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.36 and its 200-day moving average is $13.48. Investors Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.58 and a 52 week high of $15.11.

Investors Bancorp, Inc is a holding company for Investors Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a chartered savings bank. The Company is in the business of attracting deposits from the public through its branch network and borrowing funds in the wholesale markets to originate loans and to invest in securities.

