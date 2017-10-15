Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Thursday.

ITRK has been the subject of several other research reports. BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($52.59) price target on shares of Intertek Group plc in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Jefferies Group LLC raised their price target on Intertek Group plc from GBX 4,900 ($64.42) to GBX 5,300 ($69.68) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank AG cut Intertek Group plc to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 4,150 ($54.56) to GBX 4,200 ($55.22) in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,600 ($60.48) price target on shares of Intertek Group plc in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Intertek Group plc in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 4,042.44 ($53.15).

Get Intertek Group plc alerts:

Shares of Intertek Group plc (ITRK) opened at 5205.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 5,016.09 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 4,478.67. The stock’s market cap is GBX 8.37 billion. Intertek Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 3,037.39 and a 52 week high of GBX 5,220.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Intertek Group plc (ITRK)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/15/intertek-group-plc-itrk-earns-hold-rating-from-berenberg-bank.html.

In other Intertek Group plc news, insider David E. Reid acquired 2,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 4,650 ($61.14) per share, for a total transaction of £99,277.50 ($130,525.24). Also, insider Jean-Michel Valette acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 4,650 ($61.14) per share, with a total value of £465,000 ($611,359.45).

Intertek Group plc Company Profile

Intertek Group PLC is a United Kingdom-based company, which offers quality assurance services. The Company’s segments include Products, Trade and Resources. The Products-related division consists of business lines that are focused on ensuring the quality and safety of physical components and products, as well minimizing risk through assessing the operating process and quality management systems of its customers.

Receive News & Ratings for Intertek Group plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertek Group plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.